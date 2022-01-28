$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.06. 3,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,818. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

