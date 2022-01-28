$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.51. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.46. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

