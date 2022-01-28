$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.00. 1,628,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

