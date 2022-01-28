$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $487.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $67.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,941 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

