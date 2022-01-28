$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of FBHS opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

