1,000,000 Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Acquired by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Party City Holdco accounts for approximately 2.5% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,153 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 892,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 303.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $492.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.