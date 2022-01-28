10,064 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.