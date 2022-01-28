10,152 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $396,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

