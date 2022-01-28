10,331 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

CFVI opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

