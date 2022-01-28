11,289 Shares in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 196,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $6.19 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

