$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $14.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $15.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $83.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,980. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

