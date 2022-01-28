14,475 Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Daseke stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.09. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

