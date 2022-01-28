14,600 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLEU. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 16.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

