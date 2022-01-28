$16.46 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report $16.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $57.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.98 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $98.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

