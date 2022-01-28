1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “
Shares of SRCE opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
1st Source Company Profile
1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.
