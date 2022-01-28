1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Shares of SRCE opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

