$2.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,280%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $122.55 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

