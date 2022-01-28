$2.48 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. Five Below posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Five Below by 219.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $417,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.28. 31,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,743. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 52-week low of $152.07 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.22.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

