$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

APD stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.85. 1,060,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.71. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

