$200.35 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post sales of $200.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $644.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $798.80 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.01 on Friday. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $166.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exterran by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

