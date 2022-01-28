$241.99 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce sales of $241.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $157.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

Shares of ZS traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.57 and its 200-day moving average is $282.79. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock worth $21,632,492. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

