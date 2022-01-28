2,795 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 91.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of CDAY opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.