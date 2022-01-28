$297.11 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post sales of $297.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.48 million and the lowest is $293.50 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $258.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 914,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

