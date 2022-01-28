2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.64. 11,314 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

