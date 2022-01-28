$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,172. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

