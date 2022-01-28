31,171 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 64.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

