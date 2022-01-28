$33.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $33.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.75 billion and the lowest is $32.75 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $28.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year sales of $117.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $118.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $141.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $23,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.50. 1,424,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. The firm has a market cap of $838.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.69.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

