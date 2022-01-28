35,775 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $1,702,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

