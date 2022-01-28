3,665 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.36 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

