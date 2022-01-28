38,426 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,426 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $900,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,661 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,017 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

