3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $248.75

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 248.75 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 248.75 ($3.36), with a volume of 416120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.50 ($4.74).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.72) target price on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.