$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.68 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 142,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 558,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. General Mills has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

