$432.05 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post sales of $432.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.69 million. CDK Global reported sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 606,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 149,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

