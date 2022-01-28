$439.13 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post sales of $439.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.70 million to $443.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $350.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 136,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

