$452.78 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce sales of $452.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.00 million and the highest is $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

