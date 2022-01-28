$50.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $50.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.45 billion and the highest is $51.68 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $217.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.33 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.99 and a 200 day moving average of $484.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

