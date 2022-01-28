$51.17 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to announce sales of $51.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $204.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.60 million to $204.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.94 million, with estimates ranging from $217.78 million to $220.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.05. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,589. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. Transcat has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $692.12 million, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Transcat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Transcat by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

