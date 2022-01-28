$59.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce sales of $59.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.49 billion and the highest is $60.47 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $46.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $209.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.71 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $244.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,580.10. 1,597,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,801.56 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,845.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,807.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

