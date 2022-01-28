636,141 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 636,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262,000. Netflix makes up 3.2% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

Netflix stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.80. 171,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,647,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

