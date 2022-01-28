$737.01 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $737.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $738.10 million. Avaya posted sales of $743.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVYA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Avaya by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,388,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

