$779.17 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report sales of $779.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $792.00 million and the lowest is $765.47 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $554.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,414,230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 269.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

