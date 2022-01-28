$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $8.52 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

NYSE M opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.