8,219 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $46.03 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

