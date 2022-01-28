88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 315.1% in January

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,327,800 shares, an increase of 315.1% from the December 31st total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,951,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEENF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,066,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,024,523. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

