911 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,733,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $341.55 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $298.59 and a one year high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

