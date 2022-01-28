$99.03 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post sales of $99.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.67 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $121.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $440.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.67 million to $447.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $548.75 million, with estimates ranging from $546.95 million to $550.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,941,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

HALO traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 941,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,513. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.