Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €28.30 ($32.16) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €28.00 ($31.82) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a one year high of €29.90 ($33.98). The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.35.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.