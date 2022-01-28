Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $4.70 EPS.

ABT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.