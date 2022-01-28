AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $298.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.