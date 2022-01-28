Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.73.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $56.72.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

