Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.62

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.62 ($33.66) and traded as high as €32.55 ($36.99). Accor shares last traded at €32.22 ($36.61), with a volume of 1,012,226 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.63.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

